Fascinating facts about Brunei

A small country located in Southeast Asia, Brunei shares Borneo Island with Malaysia. Its climate is tropical—hot, humid, and often rainy.

Brunei is home to the world’s largest settlement on stilts. The water village of Kampong Ayer is located in the heart of the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, and can be reached by bridge or water taxi. Kampong Ayer is self-contained community with its own post offices, schools, and medical clinics. More than 13,000 people call it home.

Brunei’s coastal plains and dense jungles shelter many animals, including Asian elephants, saltwater crocodiles, wattled pheasants, slow lorises, Malay stink badgers, sun bears, and proboscis monkeys.

Male proboscis monkeys use their giant noses to attract mates. These monkeys live in trees near rivers and can sometimes be seen belly-flopping into the water. They have webbed hands and feet that help them out-swim their main predator, the crocodile.

Spicy food is popular here and is frequently served with rice or noodles. Some traditional dishes include: sayur lodeh, vegetable curry; murtabak, a pancake filled with lamb; and ambuyat, a sticky ball of sago starch (from the sago palm tree) rolled with a bamboo fork and dipped in sour fruit sauce.

A popular sport here is sepak raga, a game in which two teams lob a lightweight ball back-and-forth across a raised net. It’s similar to volleyball with one major difference: players can only touch the ball with their feet, heads, chests, or elbows. Players frequently do back flips in order to spike the ball with their feet.

Brunei is governed by a sultan (a ruler who holds power similar to a king). Last October, the country celebrated Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s 50th year on the throne. Bolkiah marked his anniversary by riding through the capital in a golden chariot. Bruneians lined the streets, taking pictures, waving flags, and shouting, “Daulat Tuanku!” (“Long live his majesty!”)

Learn the Language

Malay is the national language of Brunei. Try these Malay phrases:

Selamat tengah hari. – Good afternoon!

Apa kabar? – How are you?

Saya suka makan mi pedas. – I like to eat spicy noodles.

Monyet mempunyai hidung besar. – The monkey has a big nose.