January/February 2017
Encouraging Others
This issue we want to help children see what it means to “encourage one another and build up each other” and how doing so may make a difference in someone else’s life.Order Now See Inside
This issue we want to help children see what it means to “encourage one another and build up each other” and how doing so may make a difference in someone else’s life.Order Now See Inside
What is Do 1 Thing? Often we think we have to do big things to make a difference in the world. But little things can be really important, too! Challenge yourself to Do 1 Thing (from this list or your own ideas) each week to make a difference. Then challenge your family and friends to join you! more
01/02/2017 at 09:18 am
Here are some ideas for using the January/February issue of Pockets, on the theme of Encouraging Others, with your family:
12/30/2016 at 01:45 am
January/February 2017—Encouraging Others
In the midst of the complex problems of our world, simply encouraging someone may seem insignificant. But haven’t we all been helped through difficult times by encouraging words or gestures? more
12/30/2016 at 02:00 am